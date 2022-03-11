Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHLS stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 180,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

