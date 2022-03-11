Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 176,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $39.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

