ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $9,802,800.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.45. 272,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,178. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.