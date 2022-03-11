ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $9,802,800.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.45. 272,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,178. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.