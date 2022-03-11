Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,350.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

