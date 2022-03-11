Short Interest in Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Drops By 64.9%

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down 0.45 on Friday, hitting 37.78. 74,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.76. Bandai Namco has a 52 week low of 32.83 and a 52 week high of 42.58.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

