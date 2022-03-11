Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Rises By 496.9%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. BBTV has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

