Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Increases By 783.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,008,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 63.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $899,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,343. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

