Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU) Decreases By 81.8%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,569,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,021,000.

