Short Interest in Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Declines By 66.7%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Focusrite stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Focusrite has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Focusrite to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

