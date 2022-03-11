Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Rises By 931.8%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 931.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,109. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.19.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.