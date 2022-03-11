Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Expands By 349.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, an increase of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,911.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GPAGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Gruma has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.
