Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Increases By 278.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.