Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Declines By 97.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 37,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.54.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

