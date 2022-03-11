Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Declines By 97.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 37,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.54.
About Loncor Gold (Get Rating)
