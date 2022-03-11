Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Expands By 1,666.7%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
