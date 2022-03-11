Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Expands By 1,666.7%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

