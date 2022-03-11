Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Increases By 1,091.9%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 1,091.9% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

