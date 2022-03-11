Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Drops By 65.8%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.