Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 91.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

