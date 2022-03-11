Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Decreases By 91.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:NIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
