Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Expands By 500.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Premier Foods stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading on Friday. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

