Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 84.2%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,138. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.