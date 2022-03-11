Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Decreases By 84.2%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,138. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
