Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Declines By 66.7%

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000.

ROSEU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

