Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases By 285.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

SVAUF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC started coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.