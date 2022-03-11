Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases By 285.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.
StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
