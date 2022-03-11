Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 266.7%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY opened at $6.34 on Friday. T&D has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.
