Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Decreases By 86.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $57.34.
