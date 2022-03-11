Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Grows By 623.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 623.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,186,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 689,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 617,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 569,600 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.