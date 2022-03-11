Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0030

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Showcase has a market cap of $76,431.17 and approximately $25,937.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.