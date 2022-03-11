SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.10

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $150,590.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,711.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.86 or 0.06607567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00267131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.57 or 0.00737701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00068088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00445493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00402275 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

