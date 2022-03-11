Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

