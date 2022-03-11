SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey Sells 9,533 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SM stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.56 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

