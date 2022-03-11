Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

