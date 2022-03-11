Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

