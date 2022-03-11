Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.