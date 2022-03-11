Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
