Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $74.85. 1,218,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

