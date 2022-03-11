Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,013,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

