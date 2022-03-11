Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,013,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
