Solitude Financial Services Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

