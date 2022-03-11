Solitude Financial Services Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 606,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

