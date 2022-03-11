SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
SOPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
