S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $481.08.

S&P Global stock opened at $382.75 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

