Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

