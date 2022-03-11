Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $523,657.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,701,677 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

