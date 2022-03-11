SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,770,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

