SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

XSW opened at $137.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87.

