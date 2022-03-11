Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of SR stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

