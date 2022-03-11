Spire Wealth Management Buys 70,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 483.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,879 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after buying an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after buying an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 799,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

