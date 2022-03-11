Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
