Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.