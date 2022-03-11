Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

