Spire Wealth Management Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.