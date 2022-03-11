Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,367 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $189.30 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

