Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71. 215,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,329,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

