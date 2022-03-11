Splinterlands (SPS) Market Cap Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.06601762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.56 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041956 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.