Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

